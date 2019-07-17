Looks like it might be a no money, mo problems kind of summer for rapper, The Game, as his music royalties have been seized until a $7 million judgment against him is paid in full.

According to The Blast, a Los Angeles judge granted a motion brought by Priscilla Rainey asking for the seizure of all money The Game earns from his record labels and other royalties paid to him. The move comes after the 39-year old popped off in an Instagram post about how Rainey will never see “anything close to a penny of my money,” after she scored a major victory in her legal battle against him.

In her original suit, Rainey alleged she was a contestant on The Game’s 2015 VH1 reality show She’s Got Game. She alleged that during production, the hip-hop star sexually assaulted her by forcefully reaching inside her dress to rub her vagina and buttocks.

Disturbed by the details of the alleged incident, the judge awarded Rainey over $7 million, The Blast reported. The Game responded to the judgement by calling Rainey a “thirsty Gatorade mascot of a transvestite” in an Instagram post. He also noted that the only thing the judge awarded “this chicken” is a “chance to afford a lifetime supply of lace front hair glue.”

After slamming her on social media, Rainey hit up the court once again, asking that all royalties from the upcoming release of his Born to Rap album be paid to her until the debt is settled.

The new order states: “Any and all rights, title, and interest of Defendant from the following companies in the form of, among other things, commission, royalties, contract receivables, deferred compensation, income, wages, payroll, salary, and accounts receivable.”

The Game dropped the first single from Born to Rap titled “West Side,” after going on Instagram claiming that the project will be album of the year. If that happens, it seems Rainey will reap the benefits of all that hard work.