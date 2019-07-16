Diddy is bringing Making The Band back to MTV next year.

Diddy announced the good news in a video posted to social media along with the caption “I’ve made my decision… #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!! @makingtheband.”

“With ‘Making the Band,’ myself and MTV, we created something special. We empowered young talent from all over the world,” he said in the video. “No matter what hood they was from or what background they was from, everybody got a chance…I loved it. It was, like, one of the happiest times in my life.”

The beloved reality competition show that ran from 2000-2009 launched several groups including Da Band, Day 26, and Danity Kane. Diddy oversaw three seasons of the series on MTV.

The music mogul is already accepting video audition submissions via social media at #MTBCasting. “We’re doing it social by design,” Che explained. “It’s a different time than when ‘Making the Band’ was on before.”

This time around, Diddy’s talent search will be global. “It’s not just about America and America’s music. It’s about everybody’s voice.”

No word on whether or not MTB alum Laurieann Gibson will be returning to the series, but our fingers are crossed.

Danity Kane member, Aubrey O’Day has already put in her bid to be included in the show via social media, but we’re guessing she’ll get a hard “no” from Diddy.