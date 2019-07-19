Beyonce just dropped her highly-anticipated album, The Lion King: The Gift and it’s full of surprises, including a song that features Blue Ivy Carter.

Queen Bey’s adorable daughter makes her musical debut and even earned herself a writing credit on the track entitled “Brown Skin Girl.” While we have heard Blue Ivy on tracks before, this is certainly her biggest moment on wax, singing the song’s intro along with Saint Jhn and handling the outro on her own.

Listen to the song here:

The song makes mention of some real-life beautiful, brown-skinned women including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, and Kelly Rowland.

“Pose like a trophy when Naomis walk in/She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin/Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in/Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in.”

While The Lion King: The Gift was inspired by Disney’s live-action remake of the iconic film, The Lion King, it’s not exactly a soundtrack. Instead, Beyonce describes the project as “a love letter to Africa.”

The 11-tracks include guests like JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Tierra Whack, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, O70 Shake and Jessie Reyez among others. The album also features several African artists including WizKid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi.

“The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” Beyonce explained during The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts tonight on ABC.

“A lot of the drums, the chants, all of these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America, we’ve kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack becomes visual in your mind. It’s a soundscape. It’s more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.”