Beyonce dropped her “Spirit” video exclusively during The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight special with Robin Roberts special that aired Tuesday on ABC.

And it was brimming with all the blackness that we’d expect from the Queen Bee.

“The concept of the video is to show how God is the painter, and natural beauty in nature needs no art direction,” said the singer, who voices Nala in the film. “It’s the beauty of color, the beauty of melanin, the beauty of tradition.”

And remember when reports broke that Beyonce was whisked into exclusive Grand Canyon tribal grounds to film a music video? Well the magnificent waterfall in the ‘Spirit’ video was likely from the super exclusive Havasu Falls campsite at the Grand Canyon.

And there was a surprise special guest in the video by the name of Blue Ivy. Baby Blue was right by momma bear Bey’s side and was looking cute in her pink outfit with matching hair.

During the one-hour special, Beyonce debuted the music video for her latest single “Spirit” and discuss how The Lion King inspired her to create a new album The Lion King: The Gift. The album was executive produced by Queen Bey and features JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, and Blue Ivy Carter.

“The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” Beyonce says in the clip.

“A lot of the drums, the chants, all of these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America, we’ve kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack becomes visual in your mind. It’s a soundscape. It’s more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.”