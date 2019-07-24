Eddie Murphy‘s ex wife Nicole Murphy has been the talk of the town this past week after jaw dropping photos surfaced of her lip-locking with Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, who is reportedly still married to Waiting to Exhale actress Lela Rochon. But now, it seems Murphy wants to make amends and has issued an apology.

Initially, the stunning 51 year old issued a statement claming, ““Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

When that explanation went out the public not only didn’t buy it, but also slammed her for insulting their intelligence given how blatant the photos were. Now it appears Murphy is singing a different tune, revealing to TMZ on Wednesday, “Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired.”

The mother of 5 goes on to explain, “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Sources have also reportedly told TMZ that Murphy feels blindsided by the backlash because she only kissed Fuqua – who’s been married to actress Lela Rochon since 1999 – because she was informed that the couple had divorced and he was free to see other people.

Sources also say that Murphy is devastated about being painted as the other woman, feels terrible about hurting anyone, and hopes people can forgive her for her mistake.

The “Training Day” director and his wife have two children and were last photographed in a public together in February of 2019. Despite the mounting speculations, they have yet to make any formal announcements or clarifications about the current status of their marriage.

