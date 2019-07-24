Rihanna is one of the most successful and recognizable entertainers in the world but this week even she was taken aback when a picture of a little girl who looks exactly like her went viral.
Tuesday, the singer turned fashion and beauty mogul shared of her pint-sized doppelgänger after her fans tagged her to photos of the girl on Instagram.
“Almost drop my phone. how?” Riri posted in her caption, echoing the same disbelief expressed by her followers.
Rihanna wasn’t the only celebrity who was blown away by the resemblance. Supermodel and fashion mogul Tyra Banks also shared the photo, asking her followers to help her track down the girl for potential modeling opportunities.
Internet detectives quickly discovered that the photo was originally posted by the child’s mother Bria Kay. The devoted mom regularly posts photographs of her photogenic daughter, Ala’a, who is a children’s apparel model and has more than 50,000 followers following their escapades. She also has her own Instagram account which has attracted over 30,000 followers thanks to the shout out from the singer.
And it turns out appearance isn’t the only thing Ala’a has in common with her celeb twin. In one video posted to her mother’s Instagram, she can be seen showing off a pink shirt and declaring to the camera, “I’m the baddest princess that walked up in this,” right before dramatically whips her hair around.
Since the original posts other notables have chimed in about the viral super star.
‘Wow?!’ both Priyanka Chopra, and actress Lena Waithe declared similarly stunned.
“When did u have a baby?” Snoop Dogg playfully asked Rihanna, and Khloé Kardashian’s best friends, Khadijah Haqq pointed out, “At least you know what your daughter would look like.”
Check out pictures and clips of Ala’a for yourself below.
