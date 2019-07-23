Jaws dropped when a photo of Nicole Murphy lip-locking with Training Day director Antoine Fuqua hit the internet—especially since Fuqua is reportedly married to actress Lela Rochon.

Several photos posted by an Italian online outlet and B. Scott show Murphy in a teeny bikini, and sheer robe showing off her banging body while Fuqua is shirtless with just a towel wrapped around his waist.

But B. Scott spoke exclusively to Murphy who denied that the kiss was anything but an innocent display of affection between friends who are like family.

“Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it,” Murphy told the outlet.

Something tells me sis didn’t see these pics before making that comment.

The controversy has reportedly driven Rochon and Fuqua off social media for now as both have deleted their Instagram accounts.

Fuqua was in Italy for the Ischia Global Festival to receive an award for director of the year.

There’s no word if Rochon and Fuqua are separated but at last count they have been married since 1999 and have two children.

Sources told PEOPLE, that just a few weeks ago, Fuqua and Rochon were spotted attending a basketball game for their son.

They “were both together a few weeks ago at their son’s basketball game and looked like a happily married couple.”

“She was wearing her ring and they seemed perfectly happy,” adds the insider.

Murphy has five children of her own with ex-husband Eddie Murphy.

Grio fam, what do you think? Do you kiss your close friends like this?