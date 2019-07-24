Three men who saturated several NYPD officers with water in two different boroughs are now under arrest for the excessive soaking.

On Wednesday, a reported known Crips gang member Courtney Thompson, 28, turned himself into the 73rd Precinct station house for throwing water on officers in the Brownsville section in Brooklyn.

Thompson was reportedly caught on camera and faces a bevy of charges including obstruction of governmental administration, criminal nuisance, criminal tampering, disorderly conduct and harassment, police said, according to the NY Post.

On Saturday on East New York Avenue, Thompson allegedly took part in dousing two cops with water. His actions were immediately denounced by law enforcement officials.

“Actions like we’ve seen in videos recently will NEVER be tolerated in this city. YOU WILL BE ARRESTED,” tweeted NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

In a similar incident, two other suspects were arrested after a video surfaced of the men throwing buckets of water on cops in Harlem and showering them as they walked away to seek shelter in a nearby place of business.

The officers were in the middle of making an arrest at West 115th Street and Seventh Avenue on Sunday, sources told the outlet. In the video it appears that a man picks up a blue bucket of water and soaks the officers in uniform. The officers walked away without incident.

Those men were arrested on Wednesday and taken to the 28th Precinct stationhouse to face charges.

The display of disrespect toward the officers outraged several high-profile figures including Vice President Mike Pence who condemned the water-logging online.

“This conduct is disgraceful. President @realDonaldTrump and I will ALWAYS stand with the brave men & women of our law enforcement who serve on the thin blue line everyday. #StandWithNYPD,” Pence said in the tweet.