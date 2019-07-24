A triggering video was shared on social media on Monday showing a group of teen girls in Chicago beating and punching a 15-year-old special needs girl who had reportedly asked them for train directions.

—Georgia mother charged with murder after dropping her 3 month old baby during fight—

Janise Harris is the victim on a now viral video who is seen being pummeled by a group of girls on her face and back. As the teens beat on Harris, some could be heard saying that she was going to call the cops on them. They throw her to the ground and continue their assault, The Daily Mail reports.

Harris’ friend posted the video on Twitter.

“These girls jumped my friend Janise Harris who has a mental disability that has been progressing since the passing of her mother, I know this won’t blow up since I’m a small account but please, share and rt! I want justice for my friend, she didn’t deserve any of this,” wrote the girl who goes by “Tyla” on Twitter.

These girls jumped my friend Janise Harris who has a mental disability that has been progressing since the passing of her mother, I know this won’t blow up since I’m a small account but please, share and rt! I want justice for my friend, she didn’t deserve any of this. pic.twitter.com/yq3OkOlTkq — 𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐚 *+🧚🏽‍♂️ (@D4MURE) July 23, 2019

Harris reportedly was looking for help to get to the Red Line train station.

After the posting of the brutal assault another video appears to show the girls who beat Harris crying and apologizing saying they are receiving death threats and begging for everyone to stop threatening them.

“Everybody I’m sorry,” one girl cries out in the video and she screams out her location to what seems to be her mother on a cell phone trying to get her current location. Social media sleuths also identified several other girls.

Apparently this is a video of the girls begging for people to stop. They’ve already gotten death threats in Chicago🤭 pic.twitter.com/0ch6dClqUp — Jacism 🏹 (@IamJacism) July 23, 2019

Another video was shared showing that Harris was found and was safely with her family.

Janise has been found in good condition riding the train to a family members house! Thank You Guys !!! @D4MURE pic.twitter.com/i2EeF3upU4 — Teon Rayburn (@rayburn_teon) July 23, 2019

The horrifying video did gain traction and has been viewed more than 5.1 million times and it caught the attention of Chicago chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi.

“This is beyond disturbing to watch and this young girl deserves far better,” he said in the tweet.

—Security guards accuse Black couple of shoplifting during marriage proposal at Angry Orchards Brewery—