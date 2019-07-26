Looks like model Slick Woods is going to be joining her new boyfriend, rapper Micky Munday, on the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

The stunning tv personality is probably best known as one the faces of Fenty Beauty. In fact, last September, at the end of New York Fashion Week, Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, joined Duckie Thot, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Paloma Elsesser at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie show.

But as soon as she got off the runway, the-then pregnant model actually went into labor and left the Garden of Eden Bidome to head straight to hospital. Fourteen hours later, Woods wrote on her Instagram, “A king [was] born.”

Fellow model Adonis Bosso, who is the father of Woods’s son, confirmed the baby news with an Instagram selfie, simply captioned, “fatherhood.”

Slick Woods’ open letter to Rihanna in @Allure_magazine pic.twitter.com/VurPigvw1J — Rihanna Diva (@RihannaDiva__) September 17, 2018

But it appears the parents are no longer together and the 22-year-old has moved on to her new rapper beau. There’s no word yet as to if Bosso will make any appearances, but reportedly, viewers can expect to see some drama spark up between Micky Munday and his ex Tricia Ana.

In addition to working with both Rihanna’s lingerie and Fenty Beauty lines, Woods has also worked with Kanye West‘s Yeezy collection, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Jeremy Scott. She’s also done campaigns for Calvin Klein and Moschino. And has been a guest cohost on several episodes of MTV’s hit reality series Catfish.

Check out Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s new season trailer below.

