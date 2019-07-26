This week it became clear that Lizzo and Missy Elliot are the rap duo we didn’t even know we needed.

According to Teen Vogue, Friday, Lizzo dropped the video for her track Tempo, which features Elliot who she has long cited as one of her biggest musical influences.

“Without [Missy Elliot] I would have been trying to chase a completely different type of career,” confessed Lizzo in a mash-up tribute video the singer recently shared with her followers.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE , the performer revealed that after the initial release of her current hit, “Truth Hurts” was met with a lackluster response, she actually considered giving up on making music altogether. That’s when she had to lean heavily on her tribe to find the faith to keep going.

“And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family,” said Lizzo. “They were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’”

Fortunately, she heeded that advice because 2019 has undoubtedly been the dawn of a new day for the Houston native. Lizzo dropped Tempo back in March and then the single appeared on her latest career making LP Cuz I Love You, which was released the following month.

In the clip directed by Andy Hines, the parking lot of a dinner (appropriately called Lizzo’s) is transformed into a vibrant late night dance party, as both Lizzo and her idol remind us what a confident body-positive woman looks like in the midst of Hot Girl Summer.

