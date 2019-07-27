The Boston Celtics team has signed Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-7 center from Dakar, Senegal who wowed the organization during the NBA summer league.

Fall averaged 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five summer league games, according to The USA Today.

Fall was a star for the University of Central Florida’s Golden Knights and put up a strong NCAA performance against Duke but ultimately they lost in the second round. Still, Fall was a stand-out for NBA scouts at the draft combine and eventually made a summer league roster prior to getting drafted by the Celtics.

“He’s a high priority for us to try to really develop into a player,” Celtics president Danny Ainge told MassLive earlier this month. “Some of the plays he makes are hilarious because you just don’t see them. Guards get in a bind and they just throw the ball up in the air, then Tacko grabs them and makes tip-toe dunks from under the basket. It’s just like a senior in high school playing against fourth-graders sometimes out there.”

Financial details about Fall’s deal with the Celtics were not disclosed.

While at UCF, Fall averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game in 115 games, according to The USA Today. In the 2018-19 season, Fall helped lead the Knights to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to Fall, the Boston Celtics have also signed guards Tremont Waters, Max Strus and Javonte Green to two-way contracts. The terms of those deals were also not disclosed.

Waters averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.5 steals while playing for Louisiana State University. He finished his sophomore season in 2018-19 as one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award. Prior to signing with the Celtics, Strus, 23, played at DePaul University, where he ranked third in the Big East.

We wish Fall and the rest of the new Celtics players an awesome year.