President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Black leaders Monday, but has now set his sights on Rev. Al Sharpton. After receiving information that Sharpton was about to hold a press conference Monday morning in Baltimore to address Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings, the President went on a Twitter tirade:

“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

After tweeting more attacks on Cummings and blasting Sharpton for showing up to “complain and protest” then stating “nothing will get done for the people in need,” Trump continued his wild social media rant:

“Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

It’s no secret that the President and Sharpton once had a relationship. In fact, Sharpton recently told The New York Times about his encounters with Trump in NYC saying, “I’ve never heard him say anything racial. I always sensed he was not comfortable being around us. He reminded me what he was — a Queens guy. He saw us as entertainers or athletes that he had to do business with.”

Sharpton was clear to emphasize his point by tweeting a photo of Trump cozying up to himself and other civil rights leaders at a National Action Network event over a decade ago.

“Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now.”

In an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Sharpton further explained why he believes the President had time today to go after him and other Black leaders.

“[Trump’s] going to attack the most visible Black person that comes across his desk and he thinks can set a tone. I’m not going to bite the bait.”

Earlier this month, Sharpton called out Trump’s strategy in 2016 and made note how it relates to Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign:

“Donald Trump won playing the race card, but he also played that he was going to undo everything President Obama did,” Sharpton said on MSNBC. “He was the co-pilot of the years that Mr. Trump is now trying to displace.”

This morning’s rant is just the latest blatant Twitter attacks on Democratic leaders of color, including: Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashidah Tlaib, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Maxine Waters and of course, former President of the United States Barack Obama.