Meghan Markle lent her creative vision to help put together a memorable cover for the upcoming September cover for British Vogue as a guest editor.

The new mom stepped into a history-making role as the legendary magazine’s first guest editor in its 103-year history. And the Duchess of Sussex selected key figures for the cover as well as chose the photographer, Vogue reports.

And when it came to showcasing her royal face, Markle was clear about getting the message across that she did not want certain assets covered up.

“My instructions from the Duchess were clear: ‘I want to see freckles!’” photographer Peter Lindbergh the outlet about her request the morning of their photoshoot.

The news was announced Sunday in Instagram posts by both the magazine and the official account of Markle and Prince Harry that revealed the issue was named “Forces for Change.”

“For the past seven months, the duchess has curated the content with British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective,” the royals’ post read.

Included in the issue is an interview between Markle and former First Lady Michelle Obama and a conversation between Markle and Dr. Jane Goodall.

“For the cover, the Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The 16th space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective.”British Vogue noted that Markle is the first guest editor of the all-important September issue in 103-year history of the magazine.

“Guest editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring,” Markle said in the Instagram post. “To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created.”