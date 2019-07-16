Meghan Markle has consistently put on a brave face over the last year as British tabloids attack her both her character and her marriage. But last weekend when a slew of Black American celebs went across the pond for the European premiere of Disney’s The Lion King remake, the she finally let her guard down and admitted it gets to her sometimes.

According to The Daily Mail, Sunday, while attending the event at London’s Leicester Square, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, dressed in a demure, black mesh Jason Wu Collection dresse, along with husband Prince Harry, were on hand to greet guests.

At one point, the couple is spotted speaking to veteran music producer Pharrell Williams who was involved in the highly anticipated live action movie’s soundtrack. Luckily for fans, a Twitter user who goes by the handle, @royal_suitor captured the moment on video and shared the exchange on Twitter.

In the clip Williams is seen smiling and praising Meghan and Harry on their “wonderful union,” while pointing out that it is “significant in today’s climate.”

To which the new mom responds, “Thank you, they don’t make it easy.”

Wow!!! P: Hey how you doing bro?

H: I love the shorts.

P: So happy for your union. Love is amazing. It’s wonderful.Don’t ever take that for granted but what it means in today’s climate I just wanted to tell u it’s so significant for so many of us.Seriously…

M: Thank u so much. pic.twitter.com/Xc116yqWVx — Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) July 15, 2019

Markle is no stranger to racially charged reports against her that seek to paint her as aggressive and difficult, but in recent weeks the British press has sunken to a new low by attacking her and Harry for wanting to keep their son’s christening completely private, and choosing not to immediately reveal the names of his godparents.

That same evening the royal couple also met Beyoncé who plays the voice of Nala in the movie and her husband rapper Jay-Z. The conversation between the couples quickly turned to child rearing, and Hov reportedly gave the new parents some advice, reminding them, “The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself.”

