The spotlight once again seems to be on Jordyn Woods who is seen at a party with another of Khloé Kardashian’s exes James Harden.

In social media post that has been circulating it appears that the former Kardashian insider was recently seen unapologetically partying with Khloé’s ex Harden in Houston this week, TMZ reported. This latest rendezvous comes after she took heat for hurting Khloé’s feelings by kissing her baby daddy Tristan Thompson after a night letting loose at his home.

This time, Woods was caught on video shaking her groove thing right in front of Harden while puffing on what looks like hookah. But sources say the two didn’t arrive nor leave together.

Woods is living her best life, post-kissing scandal, which resulted in her being cut off from her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

Jenner admitted on a recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” that the backlash from the blow-up needed to happen in order for her to grow without Woods.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason … She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together,” she said. “I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her, and sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and not there for others.”

But Woods is not sitting around twiddling her thumbs either.

Sources told the outlet that Woods has been busy working on a project in New Orleans, she landed a guest role of Grown-ish and recently she was featured in a Rick Ross video.

When Woods traveled to Texas to see some friends, that’s when she landed herself in the VIP booth at Belle Station, where she rubbed elbows with a few NBA stars, including Harden.