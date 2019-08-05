Lamar Odom and personal trainer Sabrina Parr might have been flossing in recent pics and looking like a couple, but it’s all reportedly just a front.

“They are not dating,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “There is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar. It’s fake.”

On Saturday, Odom 39, who was formerly married to Khloe Kardashian, even took to Instagram to brag about Parr and post a pic of his so-called “new woman” looking sexy and lean.

“It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,” reads the quote, to which Odom added the hashtag “Black Royalty.”

Odom however later cleared the air to respond to his post to say he wasn’t dissing his ex Khloe by celebrating a Black woman.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he wrote.

“This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply.”

“I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended?” he added. “Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love.”

Odom continues: “My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset.”