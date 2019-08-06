It was a close call for City Girls rapper, Yung Miami, 26, who reportedly was shot at during a drive-by early Tuesday morning in Miami.

The Act Up rapper, who is pregnant with her second child was leaving an early morning studio session at Circle Hour Studios in her red Mercedes G-Wagon when a suspect crept up and fired off a barrage of shots at her vehicle.

According to USA Today, Miami-Dade police Det. Lee Cowart says the shooting took place at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. There were several shots fired but Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, wasn’t hit.

TMZ reports that a video surfaced of the young star explaining the scary details of what happened.

“They just started shooting [and] they had their lights off,” she can be heard saying in the clip. “I never saw them. Whoever it was, they kept their lights off. I don’t know where they came from. […] It came from behind, the shots started from behind.”

“They started from behind because [unintelligible] I thought, ‘Oh, sh-t, somebody was shooting,'” she continued. “The first shot hit the f–king spare tire thing, and then I don’t know how the shots came through on the side.”

There’s no word on whether there are suspects.

This is truly unsettling since this has been a year where a number of rappers have been targeted and even killed by gun violence. Here’s just a few:

And let’s not forget the legendary Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur both were gunned down. The violence must end.