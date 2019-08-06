ABC is getting ready to air a Little Mermaid Live! production – not to be confused with the live-action movie that is set to hit theaters soon starring Halle Bailey.

This TV show, which will air Nov. 5 at 8 p.m, has been cast and it stars Auli’i Cravalho who will play Ariel. The internet lit up when it was announced that Queen Latifah was cast as Ursula, with many saying the rapper and singer was a perfect fit.

“Fortunately I know a little magic,” Latifah wrote. “Excited to be a part of The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! #Ursula #TheLittleMermaid#TeamSeaWitch .”

In a surprise twist, reggae musician Shaggy has been tapped to be the voice of the crustacean Sebastian, which should make for a very lively TV affair.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the project is from The Wonderful World of Disney and will include live musical performances in a “never-before-seen hybrid format.” The show will “feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original.”

Last month, when it was reported that Bailey was cast to star in the movie version of The Little Mermaid, there were lots of cheers but also social media rants about the casting of a fictional Black mermaid.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film will feature beloved songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).

Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.

The Little Mermaid Live! will air on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.