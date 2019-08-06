Rihanna has never been one to disappoint when it comes to fashion, so it was no surprise when she showed up up and showed out at the Crop Over festival in her native Barbados on Monday.

The multi-talented artist and businesswoman switched up her style this year and was pretty in pink wearing a beautiful feathered short dress, along with bantu knots and green eyeshadow to accommodate her look at the Kadooment Day parade.

Although Rihanna skipped last year’s festival, fans always anticipate what Rihanna wears every year to the celebration, whose roots can be traced back to the 1780s. In prior years she always wears a colorful, bejeweled traditional outfit that wows her fans.

In 2017, she wore a multi-color costume including pink and white jewels with sparkling fishnets. She took her outfit to another level with huge fuschia, turquoise and green feathered wings with turquoise hair.

Since her last Crop Over appearance, Rihanna launched her beauty line Fenty Beauty in 2017 and her lingerie line Savage x Fenty in 2018.

This year she was announced as the world’s richest female musician by Forbes and she also released her fashion collection with LVHM, according to PEOPLE.