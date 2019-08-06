By many accounts, it’s been a hot girl summer, and Gatorade is helping to keep the heat on with the release of a hot athlete calendar.

As part of Gatorade’s 15th annual Beat The Heat campaign, Serena Williams joins the crusade and appears in a funny video to promote the importance of hydration.

—Serena Williams creates a wrap dress for all body types—

And while we know Williams is a fashionista who just released a wrap dress of all body types, NFL quarterback Peyton Manning tries to give Williams fashion tips while recruiting her for the hot calendar campaign.

“Oh yeah, count me in, should I wear something special,” Williams asks in the video.

As Peyton starts explaining to Williams what she should wear like “Light-colored, sweat-wicking clothes are great to help avoid heat exhaustion,” the football star says. “Plus, pastels look great year-round.”

“Are you seriously giving me fashion tips?” Williams, 37, responds.

Well, it worked because Williams joins athletes Sydney McLaughlin, Jayson Tatum, Mallory Pugh, and others to preach the word about staying hydrated.

“Jayson, will you be my January?” he asks Tatum, who plays for the Boston Celtics, in the behind-the-scenes footage video.. “Gatorade wants to make a heat safety calendar showcasing hot athletes … Not that kind of hot, sweaty hot. This calendar is teaching people about the importance of hydration.”

—Woman calls 911 after getting trapped in luggage compartment of bus, driver arrested—

He also dials up calls up is JJ Watt, who was featured in last year’s “Beat the Heat” video and discussed urine color and how it can be a tell-tale sign of hydration levels.

“No. I’m not gonna be the pee guy again,” Watt, 30, jokingly said. “I did that last year, I’m done!”

“Urine color is a great indicator for hydration, and you’re the best at telling people that,” Manning replies.

Here are a few of the athletes and the months they are being featured.

January – Jayson Tatum

February – Serena Williams

June – Sydney McLaughlin

December – Mallory Pugh