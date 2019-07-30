Serena Williams has created inclusive clothing that she says is a fit for every body type.

The tennis star, who is often criticized for her fashion choices and body shamed for her curves, unveiled the dynamic new design from her clothing line that she assures is flattering on any body shape.

Last year Williams launched the Serena Great Collection, featuring clothing with curvy women in mind with sizes from 1X-3X (14 to 24).

“We’re having a red hot summer over @serena,” Williams captioned a post on Instagram showing off the new design in an ad on Instagram with six women of all shapes and sizes, The Daily Mail reports.

“I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every BODY.

“No one in the world looks exactly the same,” she says. “We all are different people, we have different personalities, we have different traits.

“We all look different and we’ve got to bring our personalities out!”

The ladies in red also spoke with the tennis star about how the dress makes them feel.

“With this dress, I feel curvy, it gives me cleavage,” a woman named Diondria says.

“I feel spicy like a jalapeno,” another woman, Val adds.

“You know I’m curvy, but I’m confident in my curves,” Isha chimes in. “You have really taken something and made it work for different sizes.

“It makes everyone feel like they’re embraced.”

“I love it… What better way to showcase it than on every body type?” Williams adds.