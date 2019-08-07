It’s been 18 years since 90’s R&B icon Aaliyah died, but her spirit has remained as alive as it’s ever been. So Madame Tussauds Las Vegas museum wants to recognize that by immortalizing the singer with a was figure.

.On Monday, Tussauds announced that starting August 22, the singer, once hailed as “The Princess of R&B” will be honored in the museum’s throwback room.

“Got to Give it Up for Aaliyah as she joins the rest of the ‘90s crew in our throwback room for all of baby girl’s fans to pay homage to the Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number songstress,” an announcement from the museum read, using nods to titles from her hit songs. “Go Back and Forth with Aaliyah as you jam and reminisce with the iconic singer at our attraction.”

MTLV is also hosting a competition where fans will compete for a chance to attend the unveiling during the VIP launch party. All participants have to do is post their best Aaliyah inspired outfits on the new Aaliyah App using the hashtag #ShowUsYourAaliyah.

Apparently the tribute app was the brainchild of Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, and is meant to give her eternally loyal fans a safe space to post videos related to “music, dance, art, makeup and more to celebrate” singer and actress who undeniably became fashion icon before her untimely death.

We are proud to announce that Aaliyah will be the next iconic star immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas! Check the link in bio for deets on how to win VIP tickets to the launch party! #ShowUsYourAaliyah pic.twitter.com/sN51eYw3DI — Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) August 5, 2019

Aaliyah was only 22 when she died in a plane crash in August, 2001, while on her way back to the U.S. from a video shoot in the Bahamas for her song, “Rock the Boat.” Her fans have kept her legacy alive since then.

In fact, the museum’s decision to pay tribute to the entertainer came in the wake of several petitions and social media accounts being created by devotees pleading with them to make a figure in her honor. “Aaliyah is an icon in the entertainment industry,” one petition begins. “…She lives on through her music, trendsetting looks, and her fans.”

Check out the accompanying clip for Madame Tussauds long awaited announcement below. Information for the contest can be found here.