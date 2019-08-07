Singer Khalid, who is a native of El Paso, Texas announced on Monday that he wants to give back in a big way.

The R&B singer said that he’s planning to hold a benefit concert on behalf of the victims of the mass shooting that occurred last weekend, ABC News reports.

“Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city,” Khalid native tweeted. “I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.”

The El Paso shooting ultimately killed 22 people and dozens of others were wounded.

The Grammy-nominated artist was born in Fort Stewart, Georgia but moved to El Paso during his junior year of high school. On Saturday night while on tour, Khalid spoke about the tragedy during a Washington, D.C. concert.

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing ‘915’ and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable,” he said in a tweet.

“All you guys send El Paso your love and your prayers because it would mean a lot to everybody,” he told his fans at the show.

According to recent reports, the shooting in El Paso is now being treated as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime charges will reportedly be filed. Authorities believe the mass shooting took place because of the city’s proximity to the Mexican border.

The singer also encouraged his fans to send love Dayton’s way.

“Also, sending my love to Dayton, Ohio. America is hurting right now,” Khalid tweeted.