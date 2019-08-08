Bravo’s Married to Medicine has been no stranger to drama over the years with the Atlanta based physicians and their spouses putting their lives, friendships and, at times, even the precarious state of their marriages, out there for the world to see and pick apart. If the new trailer for season 7 is any indication of the drama to come, fans are guaranteed a damn good time!

According to PEOPLE, the new season will premiere in September. Die hard fans will be happy to learn that Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Mariah Huq are all on board for the newest installment.

However, this time the group will also be joined by newcomer, Buffie Purselle, the wife of psychiatrist Dr. David Purselle, who according to the press release, takes her role as doctor’s wife, “very seriously.”

In previous seasons Dr. Jackie and her husband Curtis Berry were shown growing apart and even filing for divorce, but the couple has since recommitted to their marriage and appears focused on healing from their past wounds. The road to reconciliation, however, may have more bumps than they’d expected.

“You look like you’re not telling the whole truth,” Dr. Jackie says in the trailer alluding to the time when Berry was caught being unfaithful. “I don’t like that feeling.”

Dr. Simone and her husband of over 20 years, Cecil Whitmore, have also gone through uncomfortably hard times on camera, but are now not only living under one roof again, they have also opted for Cecil to take on the role of becoming his wife’s assistant.

“Happy life, happy wife,” Dr. Simone reminds him in the clip, before inquiring. “Where the hell has that gone?”

As for Quad Webb, who went back to her maiden name following an incredibly nasty split from her husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford, she seems eager to embrace her new life as a single woman.

“I’m okay with being single,” she explains in the teaser. “I take very good care of myself, by myself. If you know what I mean.”

Even though Toya and husband Eugene Harris have had a strong marriage and seem as playful and loving as ever, their attempts at fertility are rife with their own dramas.

“As a doctor, everyone looks to you for answers,” Dr. Jackie explains to Toya in one scene. “You want to make people feel better, but sometimes, we can’t.”

To see what’s going on with the rest of the crew and their husbands, check out the action packed trailer for yourself, below.