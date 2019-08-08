Oprah Winfrey has weighed in on the recent mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso that claimed the lives of more than thirty people.

The talk show media mogul believes that what’s absent from people’s moral compass is a “core moral center.”

“I think what people are missing is a core moral center,” Winfrey told Extra’s Renee Bargh.

“Churches used to do that… It was a central place you could come to and there was a core center of values about a way of living and being in the world,” she added. “Until we can return to that, however that is, in whatever form, we will continue to be lost.”

Winfrey has been a staunch supporter of the families of victims of mass shootings and last year even made a $500,000 donation to March For Our Lives after the deadly school shooting in Parkland Florida.

Also, in an article for O, The Oprah Magazine titled, “Why ‘It’s Time To Stand Up’ to Gun Violence,” she wrote about the families right to safety.

“All people belong to someone’s family. So can we agree that all people deserve protection from senseless killings? Can we agree that all families deserve and have the right to safety, in addition to the right to bear arms,” Winfrey said.

She concluded: “I hope and pray that you agree: It’s time to stand up, and stand together, for the sake of us all.”

Connor Betts, wielded the assault-style rifle that killed nine people and wounded 27 others in less than a minute. Megan Betts, and hurt a companion who sat in a car with her. He then tried to run into Ned Peppers bar but was shot and killed by police before inflicting any further damage. In the Dayton Ohio shooting, 24-year old,, wielded the assault-style rifle that killed nine people and wounded 27 others in less than a minute. Betts killed his sister , and hurt a companion who sat in a car with her. He then tried to run into Ned Peppers bar but was shot and killed by police before inflicting any further damage.

In the El Paso, Texas shooting, ultimately 22 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded. According to recent reports, the shooting in El Paso is now being treated as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime charges will reportedly be filed. The alleged shooter Patrick Crusius targeted people at a Wal-Mart. Authorities believe the mass shooting took place because of the city’s proximity to the Mexican border.