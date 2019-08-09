CNN’s Don Lemon tore into President Donald Trump for taking a self-centered approach when visiting the victims of the Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, shootings.

Trump visited the victims at Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital, and his White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. took to Twitter to brag about Trump being treated like a “rock star” as if he was at a concert and not visiting people in crisis.

“..The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President!”

On Wednesday, the “CNN Tonight” host blasted Scavino for his insensitive tweet, The Huffington Post reports.

“A rock star?” asked Lemon. “How can you boast about that in this context? It would be hard to be more tone-deaf than that, more insensitive, right? Wrong.”

Then Lemon showed footage of Trump speaking at the El Paso Emergency Operations Center and using the moment to criticize Ohio Democrats.

“It’s not about you. It’s not about you. For once. At least today,” said Lemon.

“But we know it’s all about this president. Especially when he’s aggrieved, his feelings hurt by things he saw on TV. So when the president had a chance to speak publicly on this sad day in El Paso, a city in mourning, after a racist mass murder, he used his time to brag about himself and trash some Democrats.”

It just wasn’t the time.

Lemon has taken Trump to task before.

Earlier this month, Lemon did not back down despite criticism from President Donald Trump, twice labeling presidential remarks as racist while he was moderating the Democratic debate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.