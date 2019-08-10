Arizona Cardinals’ starting defensive end Darius Philon was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident outside a strip club in Phoenix in May.

According to a report by TMZ, Philon was arrested and taken into custody at a Maricopa County Jail. The NFL player is being charged for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly threatening to shoot a woman outside of a strip club. A police report obtained by the media outlet details that back on May 17, the defensive end was accused of pointing a handgun at a dancer in the parking lot of VLive strip club around 2:15 a.m.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim revealed to cops that the football player requested she and another female companion accompany him out to his vehicle, a white BMW, where Philon alleged he kept his money. While at his car, the player allegedly grabbed a black handgun and pointed it at the alleged victim’s chest, while asking, “which one of you wants a bullet?”

The alleged victim told cops she soon retreated to the club, and Philon drove away. However, he returned to the club the following night and asked the victim to leave with him. She claims that when she denied the request and attempted to walk away, Philon grabbed her by the arm and prevented her from leaving.

Following her decline, the dancer claims that Philon followed her around the club for approximately 30 more minutes before leaving.

Back in 2015, 25-year-old Philon was a 6th round draft pick. This year, Philon signed a two year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Bleacher Report.

Philon is still currently behind bars and is set to appear before a judge on Saturday.