The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been under major scrutiny since reports claimed he may have abused his son. Now the NFL has announced that they are not seeking any disciplinary action against the football star.

In April, KCTV released a partially audio tape that suggested Hill broke the arm of his 3-year-old son. Hill can also be heard telling his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.” This was not the first time Hill had been accused of domestic violence.

In 2014 while he was a member of the Oklahoma State University football team, Hill was accused of the domestic assault and battery of Espinal, who was pregnant at the time. According to CNN, he received three years probation and was dismissed from the Oklahoma football team. He finished his college career at the University of West Alabama.

When the April incident came to light, the Kansas City Chiefs banned Hill from team activities and police launched an investigation. As of June, a criminal investigation was no longer active.

In a statement released Friday, the NFL said they based their decision on their lack of access to evidence in the case:

“Over the past four months, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation of allegations regarding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill,” the statement said. “Throughout this investigation, the NFL’s primary concern has been the well-being of the child. Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child’s ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families.

In conducting our investigation, we have taken great care to ensure that we do not interfere with the county’s proceedings or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way. The information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all law enforcement records. Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries.

Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.

If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

Hill seems to be walking on a cloud despite the accusations against him as the Arrowhead Pride reported Kansas City is still interested in extending his contract. Hill took to Twitter to express his thanks for the support after his reinstatement:

“I can assure you that I will continue to work to be the person, player and teammate that you envisioned me to be,” he wrote.