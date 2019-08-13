A month after Baton Rouge’s Louisiana’s founder of the African American history museum was killed, city leaders were shocked again to learn that the historic landmark had been vandalized.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph, the 75-year-old founder of the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum and a well known community activist in the Baton Rouge area was murdered just three miles from her home last month.

An arrest was quickly made but now local police are investigating the destruction of the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum which was vandalized and has been left in shambles with damage to its windows and other structures, The Advocate reports.

Facebook images show the extent of the damage by vandals with broken chairs and garden equipment and windows smashed, looking like the aftermath of a hurricane.

Roberts-Joseph body was found in the trunk of her car last month and police arrested her former tenant, 38-year-old sex offender Ronn Jermaine Bell for the murder. Police allege that Bell was behind $1,200 for rent and owed the money to Roberts-Joseph.