An adorable six-year-old has melted the hearts of the entire Internet for a video that went viral over the weekend of him singing words of a #BlackGirlMagic affirmation to his baby sister.

In a video, Izaiah Tyrese aka Zay is heard singing the lyrics to Beyonce’s latest hit song “Brown Skin Girl” to his squeezable, pudgy-cheeked 4-month-old sister, Parker Rose, who is seen laughing (and drooling) as she takes it all in. The song is off of the The Lion King soundtrack.

“Brown skinned girl, got skin just like pearls, the best thing in all the world…” are part of the lyrics meant to be an ode to darker complexioned Black girls to affirm their self-worth and beauty in a world that often idolizes women who don’t look like them.

Zay is the perfect picture of a doting big brother, seen lovingly rubbing baby Parker’s cheeks as he belts out the song that Blue Ivy Carter also helps deliver on the track.

“Big brother Zay @_bigdawgzay_ singing brown skin girl @beyonce to little miss P they love each other so much,” their mother, Jessikah Marie wrote in an Instagram post that was viewed nearly 25,000 times.

The post was also shared on Instagram by Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, exposing the cute sibling love to even more fans with 115,000 views.

“Thank you thank you thank you @mstinalawsonfor sharing my babies. Literally baffled that my two little loves have went viral within hours. I wish P and Zay understood how cool this is right now,” wrote their mother in response.

Here are some other reactions to this dynamic duo.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE IT!!!!!! 🥰 If all men treated women like this, the world would be a better place…. 👌 pic.twitter.com/WNxwdMcH7w — PJ Bradley (@PJBradley4) August 10, 2019