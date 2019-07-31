Blue Ivy Carter is getting quite a life lesson from her mogul parents Beyonce and Sean Carter that includes following in their footsteps to create a chart-topping hit on Billboard.

Brown Skin Girl, the track momma Bey dropped as part of the companion album to The Lion King: The Gift features 7-year-old Blue and now the darling daughter also has an official Billboard song on the charts.

Like mother, like daughter.

The Gift debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 according to Nielsen Music.

Brown Skin Girl debuted at No. 76.

While we have heard Blue Ivy on tracks before, this is certainly her biggest moment on wax, singing the song’s intro along with Saint Jhn and handling the outro on her own.

While The Lion King: The Gift was inspired by Disney’s live-action remake of the iconic film, The Lion King, it’s not exactly a soundtrack. Instead, Beyonce describes the project as “a love letter to Africa.”

She told ABC News, “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

The 11-tracks include guests like JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Tierra Whack, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, O70 Shake and Jessie Reyez among others. The album also features several African artists including WizKid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi.

The song also gives shout out to brown skin women like actress Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmate and longtime bestie Kelly Rowland.