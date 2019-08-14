Do Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King know what it means to get your “wig snatched”? Well a new video seeks to find out just how well versed the longtime besties are in modern slang and the results are just as funny as you’d expect.

According to Oprah Mag, Tuesday, in the latest installment of their series The OG Chronicles, Winfrey and King agreed to be quizzed on popular words and phrases that trendy millennials and Generation Z’ers use on the regular.

In the clip, the first word they were saddled with unpacking is “lit.”

“We know what that is,” Winfrey informs King, who answers “Lit means it’s really great, it’s really fun.”

“We went to the party and it was lit,” they then say together.

Next word they were quizzed on was, “shade,” to which the 65 year old media mogul confidently responded, “It’s the same thing as dissing someone.”

“They were throwing all sorts of the shade when she walked into the room talking about her shoes,” King chimes in giving an example. To which Winfrey interjects with, “No talking about the fact that she had been with somebody else’s boyfriend.”

As well as the duo was doing at first, their momentum comes to a grinding halt when asked to explain what it means to be a “snack.”

King innocently shares that her favorite snack is BBQ potato chips, while Winfrey reveals hers is popcorn with truffles. They were both wrong of course given that being a “snack” means someone who looks good enough to eat.

“But you’re saying someone really looks [good] like you want to eat it up because it’s attractive?” King asks.

“Okay, I didn’t know that. That’s good,” Winfrey says, then adds, “Oh, I just had lunch with somebody who is a real snack … I’m not going to say who it is either. That was a meal.”

“He’s a whole buffet,” King responds in agreement.

Seriously? This is comedy gold.