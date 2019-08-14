They say what’s done in the dark will come to light and that appears to be the case for a white man and his Black girlfriend’s bizarre bedroom slave game that resulted in a call to the cops.

Tampa police answered a call of a nasty verbal fight between Kenneth Atkins and Ashley Edwards that took a turn for the worst when Atkins spit in her face because he didn’t want to play a role in her game “slave and slaver,” according to an Aug. 6 affidavit, The NY Daily News reports.

“Ashley stated she wanted to play slave and slaver because she is African American and he is Caucasian,” according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s office report. “Kenneth did not wish to partake and became verbally aggressive.”

Things got heated and Atkins pushed back and spat in his girlfriend’s face, police reported.

Sounds like he played anyway…

Atkins was also arrested for simple battery although he denied hitting Edwards.

Atkins can reportedly still have ‘consensual contact’ with Edwards but is scheduled for arraignment on September 8.