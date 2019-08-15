Halle Berry is proving to fans that she’s aging like a fine wine with the sexy braless pic she posted celebrating her 53rd birthday.

The Oscar winner dropped a jaw-dropping photo of herself outfitted in a tight-fitting wet tee that read “No Bra Club.”

Berry captioned the pic: “Leveled up, Circa ’66,” PEOPLE reports.

View this post on Instagram Leveled up, Circa ‘66. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 14, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

Her famous friends like Viola Davis and ‘Level Up’ singer Ciara also gave the Oscar-winning actress social media shoutouts.

“Happy birthday Halle! what a beautiful soul you are. Love you sis,” Davis wrote.

“Happy Birthday Hot Mama!” wrote Ciara along with fire emojis.

And while Berry has always shined on the red carpet, recently she was putting in the work to stay in optimum state for a movie.

In May, Berry shared that she had put in three years of martial arts training into a six-month window for John Wick 3.

The second sequel to the action franchise brings Berry in for the first time and the actress was ready for the job. The training was described by Berry as the hardest work of her acting career.

“You can’t normally get to the level I got to in five months, it normally takes people two or three years and I got all this training under the guise of doing my work,” Berry said to The List.

“I can show the world through my eyes but I can also choose what I do and don’t want to talk about,” Berry added.

Get it Halle and Happy Birthday!