The Trap Music Museum and Escape Room in Atlanta celebrates the life and legacy of some of the most influential rappers of our time by presenting art installations that showcase how the genre has left its mark around the world. The latest art installation pays tribute to the life and talent of Nipsey Hussle by including examples of his own artwork.

T.I., the famed Atlanta rapper who curated the piece and opened the Trap Museum in 2018, invited some of his family and famous friends for the unveiling of a three-part exhibit dedicated to the slain rapper who was gunned down on March 31.

Hussle would have celebrated his 34th birthday on August 15.

“It’s very important that we pay tribute and honor our father and brother, Nip because the legacy that he left and the example that he set, obviously, it goes without saying, but it should never go unnoticed,” T.I said.

The exhibit also includes pieces by Brian Kirhagis, aka “BK The Artist,” an internationally renowned painter who infuses his artwork with socially conscious messages.

“I reached out to BK and just began to brainstorm over what a piece would look like encompassing all the many different energies that encompass all the many different contributions that cuz left, but left us as a representation of how to do it. I think this is a pretty fire exhibit is I do say so myself.”

Also contributing artist Dizzy and Que put together a unique bench that looks like Hussle is driving away in a drop top.

TheGrio was on hand for an exclusive look at the pieces that pay homage to one of rap music’s fallen soldiers. Check out some of the pieces from the Nipsey Hussle tribute, which are now on display at the Trap Music Museum and Escape Room in Atlanta.