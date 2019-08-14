Cardi B has released a short clip from that sit-down she had back in July with 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders questioning the Democratic contender about his agenda to help folks make a livable wage.

“What are we gonna do about wages in America?” the Money rapper asked during a convo at Ten Nail Bar in Detroit.

She then discussed her former challenges paying her monthly bills, The Daily Mail reports.

“For example, as a New Yorker — not now but when I was not famous — I felt like no matter how many jobs I get I wasn’t able to make ends meet,” the 26-year-old said.

Cardi opened up about why she became a stripper saying her $200 a week supermarket job didn’t cut the mustard.

Sanders complimented Cardi on her “’excellent and important” question and explained his plan for raising the minimum wage to $15.

“Right now we have tens of millions of people making what I call starvation wages,” Sanders said. “How do you pay your rent? How do you pay for food? How do you pay for transportation? You can’t.”

Last month, Cardi teased that she teamed up with Sanders to shoot a commercial to discuss how to include young people in the political process and they discussed a number of issues affecting underrepresented communities.

Sanders wrote on Facebook last month: “Cardi B and I had a great conversation about the future of America. Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon!”

Tuesday Cardi wrote: “So I know this is long overdue but here it is! A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you all had the chance to ask a Democratic candidate a question, what would that question be? The topic that was mentioned the most by all of you was about raising MINIMUM WAGE.

“I got the chance to ask @berniesanders about this, and these are his answers. Keep sending your questions, we will be addressing more of these soon.”