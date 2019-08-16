They say one bad apple spoils the bunch and that seems to be the case with how Nicki Minaj feels about Rick Ross after he took a jab at her on his 2017 song “Apple of My Eye.”

On a recent Joe Budden podcast that song ended up as a topic after he asked Minaj how she felt about Ross taking a shot at her after she split from his friend rapper Meek Mill.

On the track, Ross rapped: “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki/Instead of beefin’ with your dog, you just give ’em some distance.”

Minaj’s feelings are now so spoiled against Ross after dissing her on “Apple of my Eye” that she said on the podcast that he needs to “sit your fat ass down!”

“[He] texted dude after the meeting (with Obama) and said, ‘Yo, this chick is a keeper.’ I saw the text myself with my own eyes,” she said. “And then you come out on an album when it’s time to sell some weak-ass fuckin’ album and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj? And now you try to disrespect 50? Try to hope 50 would respond to your nonsense this time? Boy, sit your fat ass down.”

Ross appeared on The Breakfast Club and responded to Minaj’s comment and dropped some tea saying she was cool until she played both sides dating Meek and Drake.

“I mean, if somebody went to meet Obama with you, she is a keeper until you find out otherwise,” said Ross at the 33:20 mark of the interview.

“She was around me a few times but other than that, she was a huge talent but she was playing a very important position at the time. She was in between Meek and Drake at the time. And what she don’t know, and what she might not understand coming from a big homie like myself, playing that position, that was a very fragile role.”

“And it would be very easy to put that responsibility on her. But that ain’t what I tried to make it to,” he added. “But most definitely when I seen it go sour, it would be easy to assume she may have had something to do with that and if somebody tells you they didn’t, they’re lying. But everybody moved forward. She moved forward, she doing her thing. I’m happy to see her do that,” he says ending with a backhanded compliment.

Minaj has been beefing left and right the past few weeks.

She also took not-so-subtle jabs no the podcast at Cardi B, for some say were not-so-subtle jabs for not making a ‘top 50 greatest rappers list’ despite the accolades she’s racked up and the hits that dominated the charts this past year, E News reports.

“This is what I want to say, I would feel so f–king crazy if I had numbers ones and Grammys and ain’t on nobody top 50 list,” Nicki said. “I’m not talking about myself.”

Shots fired!

“We just sat here and spoke for an hour and all I’ve seen, stuff on the Internet about this top 50 thing, have not once seen anyone say, ‘Well does he have a Grammy?'” Minaj continued. “Yet, the Grammys have brainwashed us into thinking for years that the Grammys are about what? Talent.”

Cardi’s career has exploded this year and she won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys and has made history in places Minaj never has, like becoming the first female music artist to have all her album tracks certified gold or platinum by RIAA.