Cardi B launched into a verbal “F*ck the police” attack against the NYPD for shutting down a friend’s back-to-school event schedule for August 27.

The “Money” rapper posted a video on Instagram Tuesday night, tearing into the authorities for apparently “scaring off” and bullying the principal of a Brownsville school where the event was supposed to be held to give school supplies to students. Cardi said her friend Star Brim came out of her own pockets to pay for supplies.

The principal apparently called off the event and Cardi is pissed and squarely blamed the NYPD for interfering, Page Six reports.

“I find that s–t so f—ked up by the NYPD … it’s like this is really for the kids; Shorty was really coming out her pockets, just to help the community, and it was for kids to have a fun, positive day,” Cardi said ranting.

“I just find that s—t so f—ked up. And f—k you and motherf—king suck a fart and suffocate on it. F—k you!” she said and flipped the bird at the camera. Somebody apparently told Cardi to cool it because the video has since been deleted but not before TMZ got hold of it.

Earlier this week, Cardi promoted the event as a “Gansta Giveway”. Today there is a giveaway scheduled in Highbridge held by held by her sister Hennessey Carolina and rapper A Boogie.

