Among the long list of popular celebrity beefs, the relationship between 50 Cent and Wendy Williams is included as one of them. So it comes to no surprise that Williams was denied from his highly anticipated Tycoon Party held in New York on Sunday, according to Complex.

Reports were circulating over the weekend that Williams was one of the many celebrities that showed up to the party hosted by rapper and executive producer, but didn’t get in.

50 Cent confirmed the talk show host could not enter his party by sharing a video of on his Instagram page.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams says she wasn’t fooled by ex-husband: She knew he was living a double life

The video which currently has over 2,000,000 views, shows her among other people wearing a black outfit with a New York Yankees hat. A woman can be heard in the video saying, “Wendy Williams not being able [sic] to get into the club.”

Many commenters shared their opinions of why Williams, 55, would even attempt to get in the party since she and 50 Cent have been longtime adversaries.

“Why do that to yourself?😂🤣 That’s like giving @50cent the strap to finish you off!🤣😂,” Instagram user, ulissesworld stated.

The “In Da Club” rapper has previously ridiculed Williams’ body and made light of her admitted drug use. Conversely, the daytime talk show host has also talked about 50 Cent plenty of times on her show, sharing her thoughts about his feuds with other celebrities making allusions about his sexuality, according to the site.

READ MORE: 50 Cent trolls Bow Wow about the loves he’s lost to Future

TMZ reports that Williams was at the pool party because she wanted her son to get a picture with Snoop Dogg for his 19th birthday. Sources say she and her son were escorted to see 50 Cent to take pics, but didn’t know she was banned from the party until after.

Being barred from 50 Cent’s pool party, seemed to be least of her worries, though. Williams was busy over the weekend making sure that her son had a great birthday.