Odell Beckham Jr. believes the New York Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns in an attempt to torpedo his career, and he’s not mincing words about it.

“This wasn’t no business move,” Beckham recently told Sports Illustrated. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

In the piece writer Ben Baskin outlines how Beckham claims to, “know that the Giants received better offers and still chose to send him to Cleveland, out of spite, hoping to stain his career with the enduring stigma that comes with playing for the Browns.”

This isn’t the first time that the 26-year-old has spoken up about his prickly and at times combative relationship with his former team.

In the August cover story, when asked how he felt when he received a text letting him know he’d been traded, he states bluntly: “I felt disrespected. … This team has not been good for the last six years. Period. … I didn’t have a great playoff game. Don’t get me wrong, I had a terrible game. But I left the game with seven targets, and I’m supposed to be your number one receiver. I left the game with seven targets. We lost. They scored 40 points. It’s just all bad.”

“I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive,” he continues. “They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That’s just real rap. I’m not sitting here like, “It’s because of me.” But let’s just be real. That’s why we’re still getting prime-time games. I felt disrespected they weren’t even man enough to even sit me down to my face and tell me what’s going on.”