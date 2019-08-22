Just a couple weeks after her highly anticipated release from prison, Cyntoia Brown has debuted the cover to her new memoir and is sharing what she loves the most about her newfound freedom.

In an an exclusive sit-down with NBC News, the now 31-year-old says that after spending 15 years behind bars, since her August 7th release she’s been enjoying little things like cooking, getting manicures, and having free agency to choose what to do with her time.

“I am loving every single thing about being in my own home,” said Brown.

“Being able to cook for myself and decide how I want to spend my day feels amazing,” she gushed. “Those simple pleasures that people take for granted are what I looked forward to when I sat in prison dreaming of freedom.”

She plans to release a memoir, “Free Cyntoia,” in October and also goes by the surname Brown-Long, after marrying recording artist J. Long, formerly of the R&B group Pretty Ricky. But as soon as her nuptials were announced publicly, Long’s ex-wife, Pam Long from 90s R&B group Total, issued a warning to Brown about who she’s really dealing with.

“This man is diabolical and he is such a manipulator,” the singer said of her former husband who she was married to for five years. “The way this man pursued this woman is the way he did me.”

She also alleges that while Long claimed to be “a Christian artist” he’d hinted to her in the past that he only got close to Brown due to her newfound fame and the amount of money she’d be sure to generate after her release.

“May the Lord God protect her and her money,” she continued. “It’s about who she is in the public eye and what she has. By her having this face in the media it helps him to have a chance to be around what he deems as the elites.”