It’s no secret that Dame Dash isn’t the biggest fan of his former bestfriend and business partner Jay-Z. So when everyone and their mother started debating the merits of Hov’s controversial new deal with the NFL, it was only a matter of time before he chimed in with his hot take.

During a sit down with Adam22 of the No Jumper podcast, Dash addressed the persistent rumor that Jay-Z talked producer Jermaine Dupri out of getting into a deal with the NFL only to turn around and take that opportunity for himself.

The allegations were sparked by music veterans Funkmaster Flex and Brian-Michael Cox who claimed Jay snaked Dupri and Dash opined that if that was the case, he wouldn’t be even mildly surprised.

“I mean, everybody knows Jay-Z ain’t sh*t,” he said. “If you ask anyone in the industry, it’s a common knowledge that Jay ain’t sh*t.”

Dash who many believe is still upset about the dissolution of his relationship with Roc Nation, also speculated that Hov’s only motivating factor in life is making money, even if it means trampling over others.

“He’s about the bag. We all know that,” explains the 48-year-old entrepreneur. “He’s self-preserving. Period. It’s just that the people he does it to don’t have Beyoncé next to ’em. They don’t have that kind of power, but this dude here, everyone’s looking.”

Despite this harsh take on the rapper’s integrity, Jermaine Dupri has since come forward to say the rumors about Jay-Z were not only untrue, but that their conversation was actually one of support and shared vision.

“He and I never had a conversation where he told me, ‘Don’t do what you’re doing.'” Dupri clarified during an interview with Big Tigger of Atlanta’s V-103. “What our conversation was was that, ‘You know what side I’m on, I understand what you’re doing.’ That’s what the conversation was.”