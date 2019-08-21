Power is entering into its final season on Sunday, August 25th on Starz and theGrio’s Senior Editor Demetria Irwin sat down with 50 Cent and La La Anthony to talk about what fans can expect from the popular series’ final bow.



The trailer for Season 6 is action packed, and La La, who plays Tasha St. Patrick’s friend and Tommy Egan’s love interest Keisha, seems to have a more prominent role. When asked how she feels about the way her character Keisha has evolved, La La beamed with pride.



“I love it. Life is about evolving, no one wants to stay the same. In the beginning of the show, she was just Tasha’s shadow and now she like ‘I’m not doing that anymore. I have my own mind, my own life, and my own family.’ She’s really stepping into that and it’s really exciting to watch,” said La La.



50 Cent, who in addition to playing the now deceased Kanan on the show, also serves as executive producer, explained any character on the show might die this season. “There is no one person in that lifestyle who can’t be caught in something. Even the one completely innocent person in the series was killed” said 50, referring to the death of Raina St. Patrick (Donshea Hopkins) in Season 4.



Watch the interview below to hear how 50 really felt about the death of his character, fashion choices, and what to expect from this season and the planned spinoffs.







A Grand Premiere



The sixth season of Power will officially begin on August 25th, but 50 Cent hosted a star-studded premiere concert and screening on August 20th to bring in the last season with a bang. Energetic performances from 50, Lil Mo, Fabolous, OG Genesis, EPMD, Snoop, Trey Songz, and many more rocked the packed Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. He also brought out industry OGs Keni Burke (“Risin’ to the Top”) and Alicia Myers (“I Want to Thank You”) who both sounded great and showed the youngsters how it’s done.

The entire Power Cast was in the building suited and booted and a slew of celebrities came to show support. Jalen Rose, Kevin Liles, Dapper Dan, Ice-T, Larenz Tate (who is Councilman Tate on Power), and number of other Hollywood elite.

A screening of the premiere episode left fans and celebs alike in awe of the juicy scenes and anticipating the rest of the season. Tune in!