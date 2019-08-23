Police were called to the home of a prominent family in Georgia where the mother is suspected of fatally shooting her two children before killing herself.

On Wednesday, Dr. Marsha Edwards, 58, her daughter, Erin Edwards, 20 and her 24-year-old son, Chris Edwards were found dead on the scene when Cobb County police entered their home, PEOPLE reports.

Police report that Edwards died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The case has left the metro Atlanta community reeling since the doctor was a well-known surgeon who was formerly married to Dr. Christopher Edwards, a prominent surgeon and chairman of the Atlanta Housing Authority.

Just recently, Edwards posted a picture with her daughter after she and her children recently returned from an Italy trip with the caption: “I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children.”

According to a statement from Christopher Edwards’ family, he is understandably overcome with grief, WXIA reports.

“Dr. Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards, Jr. and Erin Edwards. Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made.”

Erin Edwards was a Boston University student and had reportedly just returned from completing an internship with WNBC in New York.

The son, Chris Edwards, was a digital content manager for the City of Atlanta with the Mayor’s Office of Entertainment.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released the following statement about their deaths: