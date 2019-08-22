A Brooklyn man has been charged with attempted murder and a hate crime after an unprovoked stabbing attack on a Black woman while hurling racial slurs at her on a New York City subway platform.

On Tuesday, Aleksejs Saveljevs was arraigned on a 23-count indictment and charged with a hate crime, NBC NY reports.

The 57-year-old woman was heading toward the subway exit when Saveljevs reportedly attacked her from behind and stabbed her repeatedly in her shoulders and upper back.

Thankfully a good Samaritan reportedly intervened and stopped the attack.

The victim reportedly was examined by medical personnel on the scene and went home. But later that night she realized she had also been stabbed in the back when she saw blood on her sheets and went to the hospital.

The woman found out that she was also suffering from a collapsed lung.

As the woman examined her belongings, she noticed a screwdriver, which allegedly was dropped by the suspect into her lunch bag. Saveljev’s DNA was subsequently matched with a sample in a police database.

Police also said just a day before on Nov. 9, Saveljev attacked a 29-year-old off-duty officer who is suffering from a broken cheekbone.