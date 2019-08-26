Singer John Legend wants everyone to stop shaming Black people for buying a $4 chicken sandwich from Popeyes.

Last week, a war began brewing online over which fast-food chain has the best chicken sandwiches after Popeyes announced that its crispy chicken sandwich was now available nation wide. Once fast food competitors Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s chimed in #ChickenWars and #ChickenSandwichTwitter started to trend on social media.

After some clever back and forth between the brands, Black Twitter apparently defended Popeyes and as a result, people started rushing in droves to Popeyes to order a chicken sandwich. But there were critics of all the Popeyes mania, who took aim at participants in the chicken wars for standing in long lines.

“BLACK PEOPLE WILL STAND IN LINE FOR HOURS FOR CHICKEN BUT WON’T VOTE OMG OMG OMG,” one disgruntled Twitter user posted.

When Legend saw that tweet and the others like it, he’d had enough and spoke up to those wagging a finger to give some perspective.

“Popeye’s would kill for lines like the ones outside of black polling stations,” he responded, directly to the original poster. Then counted down all the ways this mindset was incorrect.

