Old tweets are creating new problems for singer Shawn Mendes.
The latest celebrity potentially facing cancel culture is singer Shawn Mendes, who found himself at the center of a social media controversy.
Mendes has issued an apology for racist tweets that included use of the n-word and other insensitive remarks about Black people.
And in one tweet Mendes reportedly wrote at age 14, he used a greater than symbol when referring to “light skin girls.”
In another message, he referred to his friend as the n-word: “regular day with m n**** kareem[sic]” he wrote.
In yet another he joked on Snapchat that he had “afro” because his hair stood up on top of his head, the Daily Mail reports.
He also responded to a friend’s message by writing: “I can see the black coming out in you, Lauren!”
The 21-year-old who last night took the stage at MTV’s VMA awards, apologized last Friday about the racist posts.
“I posted some racially insensitive comments on social media when I was younger, and I am so sorry. I apologize wholeheartedly for what was said and understand how offensive those posts were,” he explained.
Mendes has since deleted the tweets.
“I apologize for everything insensitive that I said in the past. But with that being said, I think that’s not my personality,” he said.