Four hilarious Black ladies rocked the first four episodes of their new HBO series so hard that A Black Lady Sketch Show has already been renewed for a second season!

HBO announced that the Robin Thede led-comedy series featuring an all-Black cast of Black women has been renewed so expect a second go-round of belly-busting skits by some hilarious ladies.

Ya’ll ain’t ready.

The show hit the network earlier this month delivering unapologetic Black Girl Funny and earning a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for its gut-busting content featuring Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Quinta Brunson as co-starsaccording to The Hollywood Reporter.

Issa Rae serves as executive producer and has appeared in a few sketches.

A variety of celebrities have also been sprinkled throughout episodes like Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Tia Mowry, Loretta Devine, Kelly Rowland, Patti LaBelle and David Alan Grier.

Thede sat down with The Grio earlier this month to dish about why this ground-breaking so is so important.

“I try to really focus on creating work that will make people feel seen and feel important and feel joyful even when we’re doing sketches that are thrillers or horror parodies on A Black Lady Sketch Show, I think there’s always those moments where you’re going to see something and go, ‘She did that for me,’ and that’s what makes me happy,” she says.

Thede’s comedy often centers on social issues and sometimes those jokes aren’t incredibly obvious. The social commentary she offers up makes her work that much more important, but may leave some folks feeling a bit left out of the joke when they don’t grasp the deeper meaning right off the bat.

A Black Lady Sketch Show will end its first season Sept. 6 on HBO.