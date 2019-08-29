The police are on the look out this afternoon for L.A. Lakers center, DeMarcus Cousins after a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Cousins has been accused of a third-degree harassing communications charge after TMZ released audio of a violent encounter between himself (he’s addressed on the recording) and his ex-girlfriend, Christy West.

You can hear the man say, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f**king head.”

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level.”

“Can I have my son here, please?” the man can be heard saying, according to TMZ.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: LA Lakers’ star DeMarcus Cousins wed Morgan Lang in lavish ceremony

West and Cousins share a 7-year old son. She explained that the fight was generated after she refused to allow their child to attend Cousins’ lavish wedding to his new wife, Morgan Lang last weekend in Atlanta, TMZ Sports reports. The son was not in attendance.

West has asked for a protective order, which was granted according to court records. The NBA and the Lakers are both conducting investigations into West’s accusations.

READ MORE: Boyfriend charged in death of 22-year-old transgender woman

In a statement on the issue, the Lakers said, “We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

According to Deadspin, the former couple will have a hearing on scheduled for Nov. 4. in Alabama. In the mean time, the police are looking for Cousins to issue the arrest.